Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 23.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,807,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after buying an additional 1,087,812 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,556,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after buying an additional 196,191 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 69.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after buying an additional 2,227,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI remained flat at $$6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 835,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,712,395. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

