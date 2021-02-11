Simon Coxhell Buys 700,000 Shares of Blaze International Limited (BLZ.AX) (ASX:BLZ) Stock

Blaze International Limited (BLZ.AX) (ASX:BLZ) insider Simon Coxhell bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$16,800.00 ($12,000.00).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.01.

Blaze International Limited (BLZ.AX) Company Profile

Blaze International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration company with a focus on gold and nickel exploration in Western Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Kirkalocka, Leonora, and Thundelarra projects located in Murchison District of Western Australia.

