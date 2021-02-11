Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce sales of $28.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.04 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $27.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $108.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.61 million to $108.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.64 million, with estimates ranging from $122.42 million to $126.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.
SAMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 22,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,627. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $208.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.87.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
