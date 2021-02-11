Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce sales of $28.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.04 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $27.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $108.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.61 million to $108.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.64 million, with estimates ranging from $122.42 million to $126.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

SAMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 22,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,627. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $208.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.87.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

