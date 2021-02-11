Silver Lake Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Monmouth Real Estate Investment makes up approximately 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,391,000 after purchasing an additional 171,518 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 113,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 51.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 314,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 106,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.13. 1,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,049. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNR. National Securities started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

