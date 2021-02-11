Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International accounts for about 1.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 566,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,403,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 205,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Robert Half International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 120,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $73.70. 2,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,497. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

