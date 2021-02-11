Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 392,000 shares, a growth of 3,036.0% from the January 14th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 280.0 days.

SSLLF stock remained flat at $$175.42 during trading on Thursday. 46 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.27 and its 200 day moving average is $117.22. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $175.42.

SSLLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

