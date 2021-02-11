Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after acquiring an additional 65,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLAB opened at $146.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average is $113.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $148.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.70.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,181,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,865. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

