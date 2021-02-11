Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the January 14th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SXYAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 41,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,614. Sika has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

