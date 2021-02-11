Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.35

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.35 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 4881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

