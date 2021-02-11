Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,042 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 427,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,978,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 16,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $161.77. The company had a trading volume of 100,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,218. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

