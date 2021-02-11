Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $122.26. 5,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,444. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

