Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in United Rentals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.14. 14,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,952. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $285.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

