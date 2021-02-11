Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 867,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,797,672. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $208.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

