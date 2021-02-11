Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.68

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and traded as low as $14.63. Sierra Oncology shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 13,088 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRRA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $174.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

