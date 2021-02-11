Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s share price fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.13. 2,432,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,283,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIEN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $359.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sientra by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 55.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sientra by 252.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

