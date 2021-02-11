Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 813.6% from the January 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMMNY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. Commerzbank raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SMMNY remained flat at $$29.61 on Thursday. 31,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,242. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.