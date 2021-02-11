Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 813.6% from the January 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMMNY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday. Commerzbank raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SMMNY remained flat at $$29.61 on Thursday. 31,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,242. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

