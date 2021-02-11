Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Increases By 1,105.7%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 1,105.7% from the January 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WAFU opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Wah Fu Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.