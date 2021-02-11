Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Declines By 72.2%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OEZVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Commerzbank cut shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Verbund has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY remained flat at $$18.56 on Thursday. 204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. Verbund has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

