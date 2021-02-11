Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Drops By 87.2%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the January 14th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UURAF opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Ucore Rare Metals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.
