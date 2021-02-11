Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Drops By 87.2%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the January 14th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UURAF opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Ucore Rare Metals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

