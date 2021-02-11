Short Interest in Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Declines By 91.7%

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TNRG opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Thunder Energies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.49.
Thunder Energies Company Profile
