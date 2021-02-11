Short Interest in Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Declines By 91.7%

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TNRG opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Thunder Energies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

Thunder Energies Company Profile

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

