Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Drops By 78.8%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Swisscom stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.38. 10,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCMWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

