Short Interest in Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Increases By 5,700.0%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 5,700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.0 days.

SULZF remained flat at $$112.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41. Sulzer has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $112.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

