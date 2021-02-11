Short Interest in Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Decreases By 75.0%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Starpharma stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Starpharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
About Starpharma
Read More: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.