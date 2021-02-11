Short Interest in SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Increases By 303.0%

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 417,100 shares, an increase of 303.0% from the January 14th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of SEGXF stock remained flat at $$13.62 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

