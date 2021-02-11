Short Interest in Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) Grows By 500.0%

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SFIV opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Sector 5 has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06.

About Sector 5

Sector 5, Inc focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors.

