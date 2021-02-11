Short Interest in Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) Grows By 500.0%

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SFIV opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Sector 5 has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06.
About Sector 5
