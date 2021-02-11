Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Increases By 425.0%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SRAFF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Sandfire Resources America has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.31.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

