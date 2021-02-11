Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Increases By 425.0%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SRAFF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Sandfire Resources America has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.31.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
