Short Interest in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Declines By 93.8%

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the January 14th total of 651,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,185,000.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

DBDR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.36. 31,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,860. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.