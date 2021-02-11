Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Grows By 1,566.7%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NPNYY stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.41.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
