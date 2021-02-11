Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Grows By 1,566.7%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NPNYY stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

