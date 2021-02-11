Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rises By 3,871.0%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a growth of 3,871.0% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

GASNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Santander raised shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Naturgy Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GASNY remained flat at $$4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 22,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,591. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

