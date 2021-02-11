Short Interest in Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Increases By 19,966.7%

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 19,966.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NBIO opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Nascent Biotech has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

