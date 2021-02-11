Short Interest in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Declines By 92.9%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the January 14th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 124.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

MTSL stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,116. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $12.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.13. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

