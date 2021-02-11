Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Increases By 3,009.1%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 3,009.1% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGF. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in FG Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FG Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FG Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FGF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,437. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74. FG Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($7.69) million for the quarter.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses to operate in the diversified insurance, reinsurance, and investment management holding activities in the United States. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.

