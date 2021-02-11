Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Drops By 68.1%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the January 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

