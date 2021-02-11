Short Interest in Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Increases By 9,500.0%

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 9,500.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXDI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 177,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,431. Exactus has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Exactus had a negative return on equity of 1,142.18% and a negative net margin of 534.62%.

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

