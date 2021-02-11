Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Rises By 407.6%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 407.6% from the January 14th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CONX stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35. CONX has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,351,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

