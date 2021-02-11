Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Drops By 90.0%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOZTY traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061. Boozt AB has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

