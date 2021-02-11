Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Rises By 290.5%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 290.5% from the January 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 190,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 79,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

