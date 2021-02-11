Short Interest in BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Decreases By 84.2%

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BMCS stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 702,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. BioTech Medics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
BioTech Medics Company Profile
