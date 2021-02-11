Short Interest in BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Decreases By 84.2%

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BMCS stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 702,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. BioTech Medics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

BioTech Medics Company Profile

BioTech Medics, Inc operates as a medical-based holding company. The company operates medical therapeutic laser centers that treat various pain ailments affecting the muscles, nerves, and bones, as well as arthritis. It also offers SHBAN, an antiseptic hand and body sanitizer. In addition, the company develops and sells nutraceutical products, such as BioBody Balance, a liquid vitamin concentrate; and BioBody Energy Spray, a caffeine and alcohol free natural vitamin energy spray.

