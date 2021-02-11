Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Declines By 94.4%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CDMOP stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.