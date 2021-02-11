Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Declines By 94.4%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CDMOP stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.