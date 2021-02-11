Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Rises By 220.0%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAME opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.26. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.85%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

