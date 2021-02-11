Short Interest in Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Decreases By 93.3%

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the January 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,903,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASDN remained flat at $$3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 161,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,757. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Astro Aerospace has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.44.

Astro Aerospace Company Profile

Astro Aerospace Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops self-piloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, electric vertical take-off and landing aerial vehicles. It intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

