Short Interest in Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Decreases By 93.3%

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the January 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,903,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASDN remained flat at $$3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 161,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,757. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Astro Aerospace has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.44.
Astro Aerospace Company Profile
