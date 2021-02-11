Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Rises By 536.7%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, an increase of 536.7% from the January 14th total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APWC opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

