Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Expands By 720.4%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a growth of 720.4% from the January 14th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aptorum Group stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aptorum Group has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

