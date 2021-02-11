Short Interest in AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Rises By 274.5%

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 274.5% from the January 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,738,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SWRM stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 73,627,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,935,035. AppSwarm has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

AppSwarm, Inc, a technology development and incubation company, focuses on the development of mobile applications and technology. The company offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across various platforms, including Apple iPhone, RIM s BlackBerry, Google s Android, and Microsoft s Windows Mobile.

