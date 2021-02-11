Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Expands By 760.0%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 760.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALIZY stock remained flat at $$23.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. 241,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

Get Allianz alerts:

ALIZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.