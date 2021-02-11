Short Interest in Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) Decreases By 99.0%

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,266,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ABWN opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Airborne Wireless Network has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another.

