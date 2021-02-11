Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Rises By 1,066.7%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

DWUS traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,631,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 84.76% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

