Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Drops By 82.5%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the January 14th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMKBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

