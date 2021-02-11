Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:VLS opened at GBX 7.34 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.84. Velocys plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 16.80 ($0.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The stock has a market cap of £78.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65.

Velocys plc (VLS.L) Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

