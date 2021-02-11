Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.14. 28,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 33,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11.

Shimano Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

